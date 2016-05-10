Run asynchronous standup meetings and track team performance in Slack.
Daily Automation
Standup Meetings
Be flexible, save time on calls and overcome time zone differences
Team Performance
Agile Charts
Attach Burndown Chart, Cumulative Flow Diagram from JIRA to your reports
Data Requests
3rd Party Data
Enrich reports with custom data from your databases or favorite tools
you'll be in great company
Standuply helps 4000+ teams to improve their communications
How it works
Standuply in action
Think of Standuply as a Scrum Master working in thousands of teams. It leads them the best way to ship software.
SAVE TIME ON ROUTINE TASKS
Standuply is manager's assistant that
Runs standup meetings
Runs retrospectives
Tracks team's mood
Tracks team performance
Tracks 3rd party metrics
Team's daily check-ins made simple and fun using the bot in Slack
The bot automatically interviews your team in Slack on a schedule
Survey your team in Slack on their mood to keep your hands on the pulse
Track your team performance on a regular basis with Agile charts in Slack
Receive regular reports in Slack with metrics from the tools you use
SCHEDULE REPORTS
Run multiple reports on a schedule or asynchronously
Flexible time settings make it convenient for everybody
IN YOUR LANGUAGE
Use predefined templates or make your own questions
Custom questions make it fun and keep your personal tone
AGILE CHARTS
Burndown chart and Cumulative flow diagram
Standuply posts Agile charts in Slack and advises how to improve
TRACK METRICS IN SLACK
Enrich reports with data from tools you already use
Google Analytics, Salesforce, Stripe, Trello in one single report
TESTED AND TRUSTED
What others say
With so many members of our team working on different projects at different times, having an async standup on Slack was an
obvious solution to keep everyone in sync. Standuply made it incredibly easy to set up our standup, and the reminder
messages provide a gentle nudge to keep everyone accountable!
Since we've started using Standuply, we've had multiple other teams come to us and ask how they can
set up Standuply for their own team.
Bryan Kane
Software Engineer at Coursera
Slack bots are hot in Silicon Valley, even VR is not so sexy. Standuply is a great company I wish I had in my portfolio.
There was a team in my incubator that should be using Standuply. But they didn't. They never listened to my experienced advice!
Erlich Bachman
Investor
We love the asynchronous nature of Standuply. One of the biggest complaints with daily "in-person" standup meetings is that
it's difficult to find a time slot that is convenient for everyone. Even worse is being "in the zone" working
on a really hard problem and then having to break that for a status meeting.
Standuply serves as a daily "mission control" to help assess if we're moving fast enough and if we are focused
on the right things.
Rob Rutkowski
Sales and Marketing Manager at Bliley Technologies
We're using Standuply to help our engineering team communicate and be more autonomous, allowing them to give a quick update
in the morning, tag or raise issues and anyone they may need support from.
As a manager it's important for me to understand my team and provide them with tools that allow them to
express themselves, as strong users of Slack, it just made a lot of sense for us to use Standuply to do that.
Jason Brown
Software Engineering Manager at LADbible Group
We tried having daily check-ins on Slack for a project that has several part-time, distributed people.
Without Standuply, some folks would go days without an update, and at one point we missed a whole week of standups.
Now that we're using Standuply, we haven't missed a day.
Ben Taitelbaum
CEO at Coshx Labs
