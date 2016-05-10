With so many members of our team working on different projects at different times, having an async standup on Slack was an obvious solution to keep everyone in sync. Standuply made it incredibly easy to set up our standup, and the reminder messages provide a gentle nudge to keep everyone accountable!



Since we've started using Standuply, we've had multiple other teams come to us and ask how they can set up Standuply for their own team.

Bryan Kane Software Engineer at Coursera